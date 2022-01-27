More than 92 films compete to be nominated for the 2022 Oscars

Every year, Hollywood stars and fans of the seventh art gather to await the official selection of the films, actors, actresses and experts in the film production industry that will compete for a golden statuette in each category. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizer of the Oscars, today began its voting process to determine the characters and films that will be presented on March 27, 2022 at the official ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. .

2021 was a year full of surprises for the seventh art and television, with streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and HBO Max putting greater pressure on the presentation of original products that captivated their audiences and gave high competition to the other production houses. While the results of the jury’s votes are awaited, which will be officially announced on February 8, experts and fans have pointed to those actors who can win a golden statuette in March and who stand out for their work in some of the best movies of last year

best Actor

One of the most anticipated categories in the Oscar awards where competitors such as Adam Driver (House of Gucci), Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon), Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley), Nicholas Cage (Pig), Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos). These well-known names top the list of favorites to fill one of the six nominees for the awards in March.

However, after his great presentation at the Golden Globes, the protagonist of the Netflix film, Tick, Tick…Boom! (Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2021), Andrew Garfield, has emerged as one of the fan favorites to get this nomination in the comedy and musical category. The film, with a script by Steven Levenson, shows a Garfield dedicated to the tribute and homage of Broadway musical theater and the late writer and theater director Jonathan Larson (Rent, 2005).

On the other hand, Will Smith has been presented as a favorite to also obtain a statuette for his work in the drama and biopic tape king richard (Reinaldo Marcus Green, 2021) from HBO (available on HBO Max), in which he plays Richard Williams, who trained the tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. Smith’s leading role demonstrates an acting range open to new experiences, being a chameleon effect in front of the camera.

Best actress

After many rumors about the arrival of Kristen Stewart to the room of favorites for the Oscar for her presentation in spencer (Pablo Larraín, 2021), the race has changed course, putting the protagonist of Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman, at the head of the competition for the nomination. Kidman has received an Oscar before for his role in The Hours (Stephen Daldry, 2003).

Likewise, actresses like Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), and Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter). The race has intensified in recent weeks, pointing to Coleman, Kidman and Stewart as leaders in public and critical appreciation, since they share the category of drama.

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Monsters) and Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth). Cruz has won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), but she has not yet won one for Best Actress, and currently the new film in which she appears, agents 355 (2022), has received harsh criticism and less impact than other works.

Frances McDormand, for her part, has under her name three Oscars for Best Actress for the tapes Nomadland (2020), Fargo (1996) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017). McDormand’s presentation in 2020 with director Chloe Zhao positioned her as the first actress to receive an Oscar for acting and producing the same film.

best director

In the race to join the four nominees for this category, directors Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) and Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) seem to be placed on the throne of the most anticipated to compete face to face in the ceremony. Both films have received good reviews from audiences and critics circuits, in addition to paving a path of success in the pre-Oscar awards circuit.

They are followed by some critical favorites like Ridley Scott (House of Gucci), who if nominated would become the oldest nominated director in the history of the awards. Similarly, director Denis Villeneuve has positioned himself in the race among the 10 favorites for the science fiction film, dunes (HBO Max, 2021), which was received with applause from the audience and good reviews.

From a public opinion curve, director Paul Thomas Anderson has also made it onto the top five list to consider, thanks to his film Licorice Pizza (MGM, 2021), which depicts a mellow fantasy world in the 1990s. 1970, however, the music of Radiohead guitarist and songwriter Jonny Greenwood keeps the audience on edge, waiting for any danger that awaits the protagonists in the San Fernando Valley.

Best film

The finishing touch of the ceremony and the most coveted award of the gala season remains one of the most coveted awards in the film industry. In this edition, the favorites to take it away are: House of Gucci (Ridley Scott), The Power of the Dog (Jane Champion), Belfast (Kenneth Brangh) CODA (SianHeder), Don’t Look Up (Adam Mckay) Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi).

Despite the fact that the metrics after the SAG Awards and the BAFTA nominations give a greater boost to Scott and Campion’s films, it is necessary to remember the appreciation of the public and critics of the Academy, since a change of scenery could be seen at the last minute with the challenging tapes of Branagh, Heder and Hamaguchi. Some lower budget films on streaming platforms like The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Maggie Gyllenhaal) and The Tragedy of Macbeth (AppleTV+, Joel Coen) have also stood out to enter the race.

Another milestone is the arrival on the track by director Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die, the latest installment from Daniel Craig as the iconic spy and 007 agent, James Bond. Closely followed by a possible nomination for the tape The French Dispatch from director Wes Anderson, whose reception at the Cannes Film Festival and the introduction of key actors and actresses could bring some surprises to the ceremony if it turns out to be nominated in the category.

Other films, such as the adaptation of the Broadway musical by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story Directed by director Steven Spielberg, the adaptation of the Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights, directed by director Jon M. Chu, and the remake of dunes by Denis Villeneuve, are also considered to hold a position in the nominations, despite the “lack of high box office remuneration” worldwide, according to the specialized site IndieWire.

best animated film

Another of the prizes awaited by the emblematic production companies of animation cinema has included 26 films in the list of predictions, among which are named: Charm (Walt Disney Animation Studios), Luca (Pixar Animation Studios), The Mitchell family vs. The machines (Sony/Netflix), flee (Neon/Participant), Raya and the last dragon (Walt Disney Animation Studios), Rum Gives Error (20th Century Studios), song 2 (Illumination Animation Studios) and Alive (Netflix).

Although the Academy is no stranger to having opponents from Disney, the films of charm (Jared Bush, Byron Howard) and Raya… (Carlos López Estrada, Don Hall) remain at two opposite poles: while the first deals with a vision of Latin American magical realism about family and forgiveness, the second defends the principle of confidence and courage in the face of adversity, and does not present songs. In the same way, Luca (Enrico Casarosa) captures the beauty and ingenuity of youth on the Italian Riviera, with 3D animation that portrays 2D at its origins, as well as taking into account humor and a simple plot.

For its part, The Mitchell Family vs. the machines came as a “masterpiece” of modern animation, being a novelty in its style that represents comics and the hand drawing of each frame. Family history wrapped in witty humor and an apocalypse created by the consumerism of technology, position her as serious competition against the House of Mouse. Also, the sequel to sing comes with a new problem for the group of singing animals to solve their insecurities, mourning and lack of confidence between pop songs and a tribute to musical theater.

From Denmark, director Jonas Poher Rasmussen brought flee, a film (winner of the LA Film Critics Award for Best Animated Film) that combines the documentary genre and also intends to compete in the category for Best International Film. The film tells the story of Danish academic Amin Nawabi as he struggles with his secret past as an Afghan refugee. Rasmussen’s graphic imagination moves Amin’s story, creating a tale that goes beyond animation and theme, touching on the humanity of the characters.