Monterrey will use Raya2 for the Club World Cup – David Medrano

VERY DECREASED

will travel Monterey to the Club World Cup with only 14 players and having to resort to taking two players from Raya2 from the Expansion League, which is a subsidiary team of Rayados. The 10 selected that Javier Aguirre’s team has will gradually join Dubai, however, the first days will be difficult for the helmsman who will only have 14 elements, since Vergara, who was scheduled to travel, was injured serious. The two rookies who will make the trip with Rayados are Ismael Martínez and Angel Zapata, both of whom belong to the Expansion League. The Norteños will also turn to players like Edson Gutiérrez, Grijalva and Luis Sánchez, who are registered in the First Division although they play very little.

CHANCE

The one presented to Rafael Fernández now as coach of Atlético de San Luis, who has some experience. Fernández was part of Rafael Puente Jr.’s work team with the Lobos BUAP of Puebla and later he worked in the coaching staff of José Luis Sánchez Solá as the person in charge of the training methodology, the same position in which he was hired by San Luis, and now before the departure of Méndez they will offer him the possibility of directing in the interim maximum circuit. Fernández arrived along with the new board and was registered as a technical assistant and the entire last tournament went to the bench, but already in the current one the coach sent him to the Sub 14.

ONLY ONE

Marcelo Méndez’s big problem was the home games, since during his stay in a tournament and so far from the present he only managed to win one game and it was on date 9 of the previous one where he scored 4 for 1 against Xolos, the rest were defeats and draws, and the Uruguayan knew that if he did not improve in that aspect, the board would not have patience. Losing to Bravos de Juárez was the straw that broke the camel’s back, apart from the fact that adding the last matches of the past tournament and those of the present, the Potosí team reached 10 commitments without being able to win.

