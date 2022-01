MLS: Surprise in Florida! Gonzalo Higuaín will no longer be Inter Miami’s ‘9’

The Argentine changed course and surprised more than one in Florida

January 26, 2022 3:50 p.m.

The Argentine crack, Gonzalo Higuaín is one of the few players who is not in the restructuring plans that David Beckham has in mind, which is why the former player of teams like Real Madrid, Juventus of Turin and AC Milan made an important decision.

Now, before the start of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami has released all the numbers of the players who will represent the Florida team, thus leaving “Pipita” with a new number on his back.

Now, the 34-year-old striker, who issued a great warning, will have the ’10’ on his back, a number that the Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro used until the end of 2021 (today on loan at Monterrey of Liga MX).

Gonzalo ‘Pipita’ Higuain

Inter Miami jerseys for MLS 2022

3 – Kieran Gibbs (defender)

4 – Christopher McVey (defender)

5 – Mo Adams (defender, midfielder)

7 – Jean Mota (midfielder)

9 – Leonardo Campana (forward)

10 – Gonzalo Higuain (forward)

11 – Ariel Lassiter (forward)

12 – Aimé Mabika (defender)

13 – Victor Ulloa (midfielder)

15 – Jairo Quinteros (defender)

19 – Robbie Robinson (forward)

20 – Brek Shea (midfielder)

21 – Nick Marsman (goalkeeper)

22 – Bryce Duke (midfielder)

24 – Ian Fray (defender)

25 – Emerson Rodriguez (midfielder, forward)

26 – Gregore (midfielder)

27 – Drake Callender (goalkeeper)

28 – Edison Azcona (midfielder)

30 – George Acosta (midfielder)

31 – Damian Lowe (defender)

33 – Joevin Jones (defender)

35 – Felipe Valencia (midfielder)

94 – Clement Diop (goalkeeper)