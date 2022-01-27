Mila Kunis and Demi Moore’s unexpected joke about their common love affair with Ashton Kutcher | People

Ex-wife and current partner, together on stage. An unusual coincidence that, in the case of Demi Moore and Mila Kunis, is giving a lot to talk about. Moore, who was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2011, and Kunis, who began dating the actor shortly after and is now his wife, share the spotlight and joke about Kutcher in a telephone company commercial to air on the bye from Super Bowl 2022.

Dressed in a black evening dress, both actresses pretend to be at a high school alumni reunion, where the award is given to the most admired student. Then, the two, believing themselves to be awarded, go to the stage at the same time to collect the distinction, although neither of them has really been chosen. That’s when, coming face to face, Kunis asks Moore what he’s doing there, to which Moore replies that he had no idea they went to the same school. “We have a lot in common,” Kunis replies wryly.

And the truth is that they have it, because as simulated in the ad, in addition to having been a couple of the same person, Moore and Kunis really attended the same institute, although with more than 20 years apart. the actress of Ghost Y Lieutenant O’Neil, The 59-year-old attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles in the late 1970s, while Kunis, 38, graduated from there in 2001. “Who would have thought that being a Fairfax alumnus would result in this unexpected opportunity to meet Mila in such a fun way?” Moore said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Moore and Kutcher’s romance was one of the most stable and famous in Hollywood, due to the age difference. When it came to light, she was 42 years old, while he was 26. They were married in 2005 and the strength of their relationship was such that the announcement of their separation caught many by surprise, although apparently the union began to do waters in part due to the loss of the baby they were expecting together at six months of gestation and the decision in 2011 to separate was final after the actress learned that Kutcher had been unfaithful to her. The divorce came in 2013.

Shortly after he ended his relationship with Moore, Kutcher was reunited with a friend, Kunis, whom he married in 2015 and with whom he has two children together: Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five.