Mexico will visit Jamaica expecting a different scenario than the one the selected ones experienced 25 years ago

Claudio Suárez and Gabriel de Anda remember that match in 1997, where they felt the pressure of the Jamaican fans at all times.

A new edition of the Mexican team against Jamaica This Thursday will take place within the World Cup qualifiers and it is expected to pass calmly, not like the passages that Mexican teams have had to endure as visitors against that team, among which the event 25 years ago in which the players had to endure being intimidated by the fans and a peculiar smell of grass during the match, which went to the World Cup France 1998.

A different time is the one we live in today towards the Qatar 2022 , at that time the fans of the so-called “Reggae Boyz” had their party and sought to disturb the Tricolor, a scenario that may now be different in the midst of the pandemic that the world is experiencing due to COVID-19.

the goalkeeper of Jamaica, Amal Knight, confessed that for the match this Thursday the Government of that country had been asked to open the doors of the stadium to the fans, because for them the encouragement of the fans is relevant in all games, but the request was denied.

The Mexican National Team visits Jamaica for the new date in the Concacaf qualifier. Getty Images

Twenty-five years ago, precisely that pressure from the fans was felt by the Mexican national teams that faced Jamaica in Kingston since his arrival.

The former defender Claudio Suarez He was one of those who was on that occasion, he recalled that the squad arrived at the National Stadium in a couple of trucks and from there the fans made themselves felt.

“The Jamaicans had a good atmosphere, even that, but I remember that they took us in two vans, we did not go by bus, obviously there was surveillance, but not the right one and the fans approached us and made signs that they were going to cut our throats , then they began to move the truck and we only thought that we hope they were not so aggressive, but it did not happen to adults, “he told ESPNDigital.

Claudio Suarez He recalled that after that, something surprising happened to them, because when they got out of the vehicles they immediately perceived a smell of grass.

“Already when we started to go down to the dressing room, we began to perceive that smell of grass, of marijuana, I have never consumed it, but it smelled at all times, even in the game, we were always with that medium strong smell and the good atmosphere of the Jamaicans.

“They brought their party and when we tied 0-0 they even celebrated, we just stared at each other, the truth is that we were a little dissatisfied with the tie because Mexico always requires him to win by being the best in the area, but somehow we are all happy, and more so they who ultimately qualified for France 98”, he added.

The former defender said that the Mexican teamI was used to experiencing all kinds of situations as visitors within the Concacaf area, because, for example, in Honduras Y The Savior It was also difficult as the supporters are always a source of encouragement for the home team.

25 years ago, Mexico visited Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier with a very different scenario than the one that will be seen this Thursday. Getty Images

“When people are very involved with their team, the players have more motivation, more of them than when they go Mexico as a visitor and it is somewhat strange, that one cannot explain, that many times the motivation of the people makes you get more strength, I do not know where, it is something inexplicable. A psychologist told us about that adrenaline that you get and it has a lot to do with the support that your fans give you”, he said.

Claudio Suarez spoke about the selection of Jamaica, of its evolution, and from their point of view it is now very different from the one they faced in 1997, due to the quality of their squad.

“The one we faced was more limited than today, the current one has players who even play in the premier league, has more than Mexico, many people who are not informed of what this team is, it is easy for them to think that they are going to score goals and win, but no, they have a good selection, although they have had problems due to the pandemic, but many of them also play in the mlsSo they have that certain experience and I don’t see it as easy for Mexico,” he said.

The also ex-selected Mexican Francisco Gabriel DeAnda, asserted that on that occasion there were no limits, and how that was where the Jamaicans knew that their representative would go to the World Cup, it was a party and there was a smell of grass.

“I debuted in that World Cup tie against Jamaica in the Azteca Stadium, in April 1997, and then I had to play the second leg, last of the tie, Mexico already qualified, Jamaica depended on other results and not losing to Mexico.

“In the end it was heard by the local sound that the results had been given, and regardless of the result against us, Jamaica I was at the World Cup and it was crazy that day, because it was no longer a soccer game, it was a reggae concert, obviously there were no limits, there was a certain smell, a great joy for them that they would go to a concert for the first time world Cup”, indicated the analyst of ESPN.

De Anda stressed that at that time Jamaica was made up of good players and this allowed them in the end to reach the goal of reaching France 98.