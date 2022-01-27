Mexico justifies decision not to vaccinate minors; “WHO recommendations are followed,” he says

The government of Mexico, through the Health Secretary, affirmed this Wednesday that he attends the recommendations of the World Health Organization (who) regarding the prioritization of the groups in heto National Vaccination Policy, justifying its decision to postpone the vaccination of adolescents and children.

“The governing document of the National Vaccination Policy against the SARS-CoV-2 Virus for the Prevention of Covid-19 in Mexico, clearly establishes the order of prioritization, which is the same as that recommended by the who“, said the agency in a statement and clarified that the roadmap of the international organization is not binding.

“This organization, in its Roadmap, notes that ‘the decision to vaccinate adolescents and children should take into account prioritization to fully protect the highest priority use groups first’. That is, it must immunize to the groups of very high priority, high priority and medium priority, with the corresponding initial, additional and booster doses”, indicated the agency.

According to the who, the first priority group for vaccination with primary scheme and booster dose are the elderly, workers in the health sector and persons immunocompromised. The second are the adults with comorbidities, pregnant women, educational personnel, people in socioeconomic disadvantage and whose jobs involve risk. While the medium risk group is the rest of the adult population, as well as children and adolescents with comorbidities.

“Finally, the group with the lowest risk for vaccination with the primary scheme is that of girls, kids Y healthy adolescents. The application of booster doseor is not yet considered for this group,” the agency said.

The Ministry of Health indicated that, according to the WHO roadmap, “before considering the implementation of primary vaccination schedules in adolescents and children, achieve high coverage of the primary series and booster doses as necessary, based on the evidence of reduction and optimization of vaccination”.

Healthy children and adolescents belong to the lowest priority use group due to their relatively low risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Mexico on the sheet the document of the international organization and assured that the Health Cabinet periodically reviews the vaccination policy to accommodate changes in the course of epidemic and that from the beginning of the vaccination Nine major updates to the strategy have been carried out in the country.

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said this Wednesday having to confirm whether the who actually recommended vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 against Covid-19, because those in charge of Health in Mexico recommend the opposite.

“All we have to do is see if that was what the who because I have the information of those responsible for the sector Health in our country they even hold the opposite”, he said in a morning conference.

Mexico began to apply the reinforcement of the covid vaccine to older adults in December last year and this week allowed the registration of people over 40 years of age.

On January 21, the expert advisory committee of the World Health Organization (who) recommended extending the use of a reduced dose of the vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech against Covid-19 for children from 5 to 11 years old.

The recommended dose for this age group is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms for those over 12 years of age, said SAGE, which highlighted that those between 5 and 11 years of age constitute the lowest priority range, unless they have medical conditions. previous serious.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts of the who (SAGE) agreed at its last meeting also to recommend that the booster dose this vaccine begin to be applied first to risk groups, such as the elderly and health personnel, between four and six months after completing the regimen.