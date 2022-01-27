Mexican women prefer paunchy men, according to a study

Although the stereotype of beauty for both sexes points towards slim and athletic bodies, women Mexicans prefer men with paunchesaccording to data collected by a dating app.

For every broken there is an oversight, so don’t worry if you are a robust man, each person has a different perspective on beauty. In Mexico there are specific characteristics that girls prefer, at least a large majority of them and everything points to the fact that Mexican women prefer paunchy.

The dating app “adopt a boy” revealed that Mexican women have a very specific profile about their “ideal man”, through an investigation they found the physical characteristics that coincide with the majority of searches. In this study the girls registered the perfect man profile to have something casual or a more formal relationship.

According to the investigation, the physical characteristics that women Most Mexican women look for a man with: a beard, tattoos, long hair, blonde or red hair, and a physical appearance “chubby“, that is, with a little belly.

According to study most women are not attracted to men with slim or athletic bodies, but they look for couples with robust bodies or with paunches.

The “daddy body” is making a comeback, according to a new survey, signaling a step forward for body diversity.

“Daddy’s body”, the stereotype of beauty in the mens

Mexican women are not the only ones who are attracted to smaller bodies. robustAccording to an article in The Guardian, the preference for bodies with paunches is a trend in various countries.

According to a survey conducted by Dating.com, 75% of the respondents said they preferred the smooth and round male body type, rather than toned and slim bodies. These types of bodies have been called “daddy’s body”

“The term ‘daddy body’ was first popularized in the mid-2010s to harshly criticize the beachy bodies of actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Pratt, and the non-traditional Hollywood physiques of actors like Jason Segel and Seth Rogan. The term never fell out of favour: last year Zac Efron was shamed online for apparently having one,” explains The Guardian.

“Very fit and fit bodies are considered ideal when it comes to attracting a partner, however Dating.com users have just shown that this is not always the case when it comes to real-life romance,” she said. Maria Sullivan, Vice President of dating website Dating.com

