Meryl Streep improvised up to 25 phone calls in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Among the biggest claims don’t look up (Adam McKay, 2021) is his stellar cast. From Jennifer LawrenceThe great American scam) and Leonardo DiCaprio (titanica) in the shoes of Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy, passing through Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the rings) and Jonah Hill (The wolf of Wall Street) as Brie Evantee and Jason Orlean, to Mark Rylance (Ready Player One), Timothée Chalamet (interstellar) or Ron Perlman (Enemy at the Gates) playing Peter Isherwell, Yule and Ben Drask. OR Meryl Streep from President Janie Orlean.

Is Immeasurable actress, winner of three Oscars and known for her roles as Linda in The hunter (Michael Cimino, 1978), the Joanna of Kramer vs. Kramer (Robert Benton, 1979), the protagonist in Sophie’s decision (Alan J. Pakula, 1982), the Madeline Ashton Menville of Death suits you good (Robert Zemeckis, 1992), Clarissa Vaughan in The hours (Stephen Daldry, 2002), the Aloysius Beauvier of The doubt (John Patrick Shanley, 2008) or Margaret Thatcher in The woman of iron (Phyllida Lloyd, 2011), brings his talent to the film.

Meryl Streep is a lot of Meryl; also in ‘Don’t look up’

Netflix

In a clip how it was done don’t look up who has shared the Netflix account about the platform’s feature films in Spain, the director Adam McKay (the vice of power) recounts the following: “The scene that made us most excited was the first scene in the Oval Office. At the beginning of the scene where she had to hang up, Meryl improvised a different phone call on each take we did. It was a masterful improvisational performance; I had never seen anything like it”. Because Meryl Streep is a lot of Meryl, ladies and gentlemen.

“And I’m not exaggerating,” says the filmmaker: “he made twenty to twenty-five absurd calls and completely different. Some of which we can see in the clip about the Netflix movie. “I did improv in Chicago for five or six years, and I’m not saying I was the best at improvising, but I know how to do it,” Adam McKay continues. And I told Jonah [Hill]: “I don’t think I was capable of doing that. I don’t think I could do it twenty or twenty-five times; maybe six or seven. but the aunt not repeated once. It was impressive”.