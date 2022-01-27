Meryl Streep Improvised 25 Calls For ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scene Photo: WILL OLIVER

Those who have not yet seen the great success of Netflix don’t look up or Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay, and released at the end of last year, have a new reason not to miss this production: the spectacular improvisational talent of meryl streep.

You may be interested in reading: Jennifer Lawrence hated working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet

We invite you to learn more about our content on the home

As if it wasn’t enough to have Streep’s talent in a movie, the cast of this production has left many stunned. In addition to having the stellar presence of the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada, the Netflix film features appearances by stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, and Ron Perlman.

In Don’t Look Up, Meryl Streep plays Janie Orlean, the president of the United States, a woman totally indifferent to the extreme situation that a comet is about to head and crash into the Earth. She is also the mother of a particular and sycophantic character, Jason Orlean, played by Jonah Hill.

Streep improvised unexpected scenes

Much has been said about the black humor, the incredible reflection that it provokes in its audience, and again, the talent of its cast. now, yesIt has been known that Streep gave great contributions to the production with her ability to improvise.

McKay says that Streep is so good at improvising that she had the initiative to come up with several completely improvised ideas for the scene in the Oval Office of the White House in which he takes a call with two astronomers while his advisers are present.

You can read: Leonardo DiCaprio, the worst roommate according to Johan Hill

“Meryl is an amazing improviser, and she did it all the time during the movie.. (…) The scene we were all excited about was the first one to happen in the Oval Office. In every take we did with meryl streep, she improvised a different call,” McKay said in a new clip released by Netflix. “It was like an improvisational twist that I had never seen before.”

The director also compared the star to Superman, always having a trick up his sleeve. McKay insists in the clip that he is not exaggerating, the actress made 20 to 25 calls according to him, “absurd and totally different”. The director says that despite the fact that he himself did improvisation in Chicago for a few years of his life, and has some experience in it, he could never do it like the actress did. in the clip Netflix says: “I told Jonah [Hill]: ‘I don’t think I was capable of doing that. I don’t think I could do it. Maybe six or seven times.’ But she did not repeat herself time”.

Other unmissable productions

meryl streep She has been known for her roles in movies like Kramer vs. Kramer (Robert Benton, 1979); Sophie’s decision (Alan J. Pakula, 1982); The hours (Stephen Daldry, 2002); The woman of iron (Phyllida Lloyd, 2011); The Devil Wears Prada (David Frankell, 2006); among many other productions that have given her the fame of one of the best and most deserved actresses in Hollywood.