Mega Millions lottery reaches 8.6 billion pesos, so you can play

There are thousands of Mexicans who are already participating to win the 421 million dollars (8.6 billion pesos) of the United States Mega Millions lottery. If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, now is the time to participate in eThe next draw on Friday, January 28 and have the chance to win a multi-million dollar prize.

In the last few days alone, there have been two new winners from Chile of the third prize of the megamillions. Both players participated online through an official ticket courier service of lottery

How to win the official Mega Millions in 3 steps

If you also want to have the chance to take the 421 million dollars from the Mega Millions from Mexico, follow the steps below.

Mega Millions at TheLotter and choose your lucky numbers: 5 main numbers and one additional number.

local representatives in The United States will acquire the real ticket on your behalf and will scan it into your personal account before the draw.

Wait for the results and find out if you are a winner!

When you win you will be notified by email or SMS and you will receive your money in full, 100% commission-free. If you have won prizes of less than 200 thousand dollars, the money will be deposited directly into your bank account. If you were the lucky winner of the jackpot megamillions, you will receive your ticket so you can collect your prizes in person. In this case, the company will bear all the expenses for you to travel to collect your prize and you will not have to worry about anything.

If due to the current situation the winner cannot travel immediately, American lotteries wait up to a year for the user to collect their prize. In addition, if necessary, the customer can transfer the ticket to a relative who does have the possibility of moving to the United States.

TheLotter, a factory of winners

There are many foreigners who have claimed incredible prizes in its almost 20 years of history. The portal has more than 107 million dollars paid to more than 7 million winners of all the world!

With a 100% secure platform, TheLotter is one of the most visited lottery sites these days in Mexico, both for the incredible jackpot jackpot, as well as for the platform’s enormous history of winners, in which Latinos stand out on a recurring basis. TheLotter It has thousands of lucky winners from Mexico, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador, among others, who have claimed extraordinary prizes ranging from 50 thousand dollars to 30 million dollars.

Is it legal to play Mega Millions from Mexico?

Because US law does not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from collecting US lottery prizes, winning the lottery online from Mexico is absolutely legal. This means that, in the same way that a tourist can buy a lottery ticket in a physical location in the United States and then claim the prize from him, Anyone who has purchased their ticket online through TheLotter will be able to collect their winnings if they win.

With TheLotter you are in good hands

TheLotter is a company regulated in the European Union and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), therefore the collection of all prizes is always guaranteed. With offices in more than 20 countries, including Mexico, the company has a money-back guarantee if the user is not satisfied with the service. And if you have doubts or questions, the portal makes a professional Customer Service available to players and in Spanish 24 hours a day.

About Mega Millions

The megamillions boasts a record jackpot of $1.53 billion won in 2018 by a single player. Most recently, in January 2021, the Mega Millions lottery delivered a jackpot of 1.05 billion dollars. This incredible jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize and the third largest prize in lottery history.

You’re still in time to buy your official tickets for the Mega Millions at TheLotter and enter for a massive prize of $421 millionthe biggest jackpot in the world right now.