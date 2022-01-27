Meet the Margaret Court Arena, where Vallejo will play this Thursday – Tennis

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo plays from 9:00 p.m. the semifinal matches in singles and the final in doubles (midnight) of the Australian Open. Unlike the other key in singles, which faces the Czech Jakub Mensik and to the swiss Kilian Feldbach at Court 5, the Paraguayan will measure Bruno Kuzuhara at Margaret Court Arena, one of the stages of melbourne park, the complex that hosts the first Grand Slam of each tennis season.

The stage was opened for the Australia Open in 1988 and has had the name since 2003 in tribute to the most successful tennis player in the country. With capacity for 7,500 people, it has a retractable roof and is one of the fastest in the world: it opens and closes in just five minutes. The installation, in which Daniel Medvedev defeated Maxime Cressy for 6-2, 7-6, 6-7 and 7-5, it has corporate offices, video screens, sound system and new places for spectators.

In addition to tennis games, the venue hosts basketball and netball duels (a sport similar to basketball). Due to its size, it is also a concert venue: artists such as Bob Dylan, Demi Lovato, Hilltop Hoods, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Selena Gomez, Imagine Dragons and 5 Seconds of Summer, among others, have played. This Thursday, Vallejo wants to make history for national tennis with a ticket to the final and the conquest of a title.