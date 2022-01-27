Medvedev remembers Djokovic and the whistles break out

the russian Daniel Medvedevworld number two, managed to save a match point and won in five sets this Wednesday against the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (9th), by 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 and 6-4, in 4 hours and 42 minutes of battle, in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

In the semifinals, Medvedev will face the Greek on Friday Stefanos Tsitsipasnumber four in the ATP ranking, who beat the Italian Jannik Sinner (10th) with much more authority (6-3, 6-4, 6-2).

Medvedev, runner-up last year at the Australian Open, became the tournament’s top seed after the expulsion from the country of Novak Djokovic (number one and current champion) before the start of the competition, for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

The Russian star, winner of the US Open in 2021, could become the first player in the ‘Open era’ (since 1968) to win his first two Grand Slam titles consecutively.

I was down two sets to love, with him playing incredibly well… He was everywhere and I didn’t get to play my best tennis. So I wondered what Novak (Djokovic) would do. And I decided to make it work. If he wanted to win this match he would have to go looking for him, point by point,” Medvedev explained about how he managed his reaction, to the whistles of the fans when they heard the Serb’s name.

For the spectators, the match, which lasted 4 hours and 42 minutes, was quite a spectacle for uncertainty and emotion.

Both gave themselves to the fullest, ran all over the track, went up in search of volleys…

Even at 5-4 in the fifth set, when serving to close out the match, Medvedev had to save two break points, a whole shows how Auger-Aliassime resisted until the end.

One moment undoubtedly marked a before and after in the match: when the roof of the Rod Laver track was closed due to rainwith 2-1 for Medvedev in the ‘tie-break’ of the third set.

“I was sweating so much that I couldn’t get hold of my racket on serve. When the roof closed it was less hot. I felt like the game was changing sides,” admitted the Russian.

In the fourth set, Medvedev had to save a match point against, a limit moment that the world number two was able to overcome.

