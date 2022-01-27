Medical students perform Trenzatón for cancer patients

Toluca, Edomex, January 26, 2022.- The Organization of Students for Health (OEPSA) of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMex), launched a campaign to collect donated hair for cancer patients.

They explained that ‘losing hair during treatment has a strong impact on self-esteem and mental health, so having a wig helps patients cope with the process.

“We want to make people aware of solidarity with sick people, hair is very important to us and losing it affects the self-esteem, mood and mental health of the patient, in addition, it does not cost us anything, the hair grows back and supporting will make a person happy”, said Alisson Vilchis, a member of the organization and a medical student.

The pigtails collected in the Trenzarón will be delivered to the DIF System of the State of Mexico, in charge of the elaboration and distribution of wigs to cancer patients who require them.

Despite not having a numerical goal, they want the message of support to reach the entire university community and the general public in order to support a significant number of people.

The collection of braids, in addition to this Wednesday, will be held on Friday, January 28 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm and Saturday, January 29, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Faculty of Medicine. The braid must measure at least 30 cm, with garters at both ends, the hair must not be dyed or mistreated (orzuela); It must be placed in a ziploc bag and this in turn in an envelope with name, mail and place of origin.