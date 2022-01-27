Mauricio Reygadas, a Mexican youth, will be on trial with the Betis for a week

the mexican american Mauricio Reyes 16-year-old began a trial week with the Betis to look for a possible signing with the team where they play Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez.

Reygadas has played soccer for Gibraltar with Mons Calpe where he was directed by Cesar Vega, Under 17 world champion with the Mexican National Team as a technical assistant to Chucho Ramírez, who recommended him to betic team scouts for testing.

“It would be amazing. Sure, that’s something I think about almost every day like every football fan, especially with two people that you’ve seen growing up, you play football as a kid and you watch them play, you cheer for them on TV, that would be amazing. “Reygadas commented in an interview for TUDN.

Yes, I am nervous because Betis is a highly respected club in Spain, but I know that I am going to break it, I am going to put all my effort into it,” he continued.

Born in Miami, all of Reygadas’ family are Mexican, which is why his preference for playing with the Mexican National Team is clear.

“I would say that, although I always lived in the United States, I grew up in a Mexican house, so when I am at home I am not in the United States, I am in Mexico. All my teachings are Mexican, my tastes too, so I would go to Mexico I would love for them to call me,” he declared.

