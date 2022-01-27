Matt Reeves rejected Ben Affleck’s The Batman script: “It’s almost a James Bond”

Matt Reevesthe director in charge of reboot of the Dark Knight in the cinema with batman after the release of the paper Ben Affleckhas admitted in a recent interview that he did not like the script that Affleck himself wrote for the solo film that he was going to direct and star in after Justice League. And it is that we remember that said project came to nothing after Affleck’s resignation to continue as Batman in the DCEU (with the next film Flash as a farewell to the character), with which Warner Bros. decided to reset the character for a new saga. Now, the filmmaker himself admits that Warner showed him Affleck’s script, although he rejected it for being “almost a James Bond” and being very related to the DCEU itself.

Matt Reeves scrapped Ben Affleck’s script

“That script was very focused on action. I was deeply connected with the DCEU, with other main characters from other movies and other comics that were to appear. I knew the minute I read it, that particular script wasn’t the way I’d like to do it,” the film director admits.

And it is that in Affleck’s version of The Batman the Deathstroke from joe manganiello; Furthermore, Batman was infiltrating the arkham asylum. Reeves’s vision was very different: “I told them that there are great movies, but if I had to do this, I would have to make it personal, to understand what I was going to do with it, to know where to put the camera, to know what to say to the actors, to know what the story should be. This shot, I told them, pointing to the script, is a totally valid and exciting shot. It’s almost a James Bondbut it was not something that I felt very identified with”, concludes Reeves.

According to the director, at that time he was shooting War for the Planet of the Apes and that he didn’t have Batman in mind; still, he was surprised that Warner Bros. went along with his idea: “We’d really like you to do this. And we will wait”, they admitted from Warner Bros.

The Batman opens in theaters next March 4, 2022.

