Mario Delgado returns half of Morena’s budget to the INE

Mexico City.- Mario Delgado Carrillo, president of Brunette, went this Sunday to the facilities of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to fulfill the commitment to return half of the public financing so that it can be used for health in Mexico. The amount amounts to 500 million pesos.

After the delivery of the resources, Mario Delgado explained that “this 2021 Morena received 1,600 million pesos as part of the prerogatives that correspond to us by law, of which we promised to return half to support the government in the purchase of vaccines against covid-19. During the month of April we returned 50 million, in May 50 million and in August 50 million, while this December we returned 102 million more and today we have come to deliver 547 million pesos, which gives a total of 800 million.

“We know that it has been a very difficult year for the economy of our country and for the public finances of our government, since it has had an extraordinary expense to vaccinate all the people of Mexico; there are more than 80 million Mexicans who already have their vaccine. And Morena will always be on the side of the people, on the side of the people, therefore, in accordance with our principles of not using the waste of resources in politics, here we are complying, we want these resources to be returned to the government so that it does not lack money for the purchase of the COVID 19 vaccine, and all Mexicans can be vaccinated”, highlighted the morenista leader.

In this sense, he pointed out that the National Regeneration Movement complies, despite the fact that some INE Councilors have refused to receive the money returned by the party. Likewise, he indicated that there is no provision of law that prevents said return from being made.

“We complied before the budget year closes. This is the check that Morena returns to the health of the people of Mexico, while some councilors are going to collect a bonus of more than half a million pesos, because they do not like austerity. We demonstrate that it is possible to do politics without wasting public resources. We do have a word. We do comply, and here we return 547 million pesos to the people of Mexico,” Mario Delgado sustained.

Read more: “I have nothing to hide”: Gertz Manero on luxury apartment in New York

The president of Morena also asked the Councilors to accept the check so that the money returns to the government and this, in turn, is used for the purchase of vaccines.