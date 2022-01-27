Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet points out that the second season could portray the brutality of the American police

One of the miniseries that generated the most impact this year was Mare of Easttown – 90% streamed on HBO Max. Despite being a police story, as there are hundreds on television and various platforms, in this case the protagonist is far from being the virtuous heroine who solves all the cases as she goes. Mare Sheehan is a detective from a small town in Pennsylvania where everyone knows each other and is close in one way or another.

As she investigates the disappearance of a couple of young men, as well as a murder, she also struggles to stay on her feet in a very difficult personal stage. Her family problems have led her to make mistakes that put her job at risk. Throughout seven episodes, the series created by Brad Ingelsby manages to keep the viewer on the edge of her seat by delving into what the protagonist feels at that moment.

Originally, the series was planned only as a limited program, however, after the success obtained, it would not be unusual for them to opt for a second season. During a recent interview with GuardianKate Winslet spoke about the possibility of making a second part where, according to her words, the story could now delve into the brutality of the United States police, a problem that has been ongoing for years.

I don’t know if I’ll play Mare again. But if we did do a second season, then for sure these atrocities that have existed in the police force here [en Reino Unido] and in America they will find their way into the stories we tell. Hundred percent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened. […] We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in a way that never even crossed my mind when I was 20 years old.

In other previous interviews, the actress and also the producer of the program pointed out that the showrunners already have some interesting ideas on the table, although she acknowledged that at first they were scared by the possibility that more seasons would be requested because they would not know what to do. After the good reviews and positive reception from the audience, they started to think about how they would solve it.

Director Craig Zobel, for his part, assured that Mare of Easttown He managed to close his story, so if more stories don’t materialize there won’t be a void in between, but he would love to tell more about Mare. So far the series has already won some awards such as the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries for Evan Peters, while Kate Winslet got her award for Best Actress in a Miniseries.

Until now, she continues to reap successes such as her nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes, where she competes for Best Miniseries and Best Actress in a Miniseries. Previously, the protagonist mentioned that one of the social conflicts they faced is the fact of not having a main character embellished, since Mare is characterized by being careless, eating junk, smoking her electronic cigarette and wearing little makeup, and it is Winslet herself who has appreciated that the program promotes not judging women’s bodies.