Marcelo Flores was summoned by the Sub 20 for matches against Costa Rica

Marcelo Flores will wear the jersey again Mexican team during the fifa date which will take place this week. However, this time it will be under 20 with which the player from the inferiors of the Arsenal in two friendlies against Costa Rica prior to carrying out the Concacaf Pre-World Cup of said category.

In addition, the team will train with the Senior Selection at High Performance Center once they return from the duel in front of Jamaicaso the London team player will have the opportunity to show himself again with Gerardo Martino and to be considered in the last three games of playoffs.

Marcelo Flores still have the option to represent Canada or England because it has both nationalities, including the canadian box had contemplated summoning the midfielder of the Arsenal prior to the FIFA date, however, it was not carried out due to the increase in infections of Covid-19.

The youth of the Gunners has already played a friendly match with the Mexican team at 2-2 draw against Chile, friendly match held in U.S.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: YON DE LUISA EXPECTS CAPACITY OF 40 THOUSAND SPECTATORS IN THE AZTECA FOR THE MATCH VS THE UNITED STATES