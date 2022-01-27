Manfred Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

The fashion world is in mourning after the passing of one of the most iconic fashion designers: Manfred Thierry Mugler. According to his team, the French designer passed away this Sunday, January 23.

The tragic news was shared on Mugler’s official Instagram account. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022. May his soul rest in peace”reads the description of the publication, which was only an image with a black background.

in the social network No further details were given about the cause of his death.but his death is sudden and unexpected, since there was no news of any illness nor was he fighting against any known ailment.

Three decades of dressing the most important celebrities

Dozens of celebrities have had the honor of wearing Mugler-designed outfits at one time or another, be it on the red carpet, runway or stage. The designer’s work touched at least 3 different decades of fashion, becoming a Hollywood favorite.

His extravagant designs have been a favorite among celebritiessuch as Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jerry Hall, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Rihanna, David Bowie, George Michael, Linda Evangelista, Demi Moore, Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Cindy Crawford, Tyra Banks, Sharon Stone, Diana Ross, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Robin Wright, Bella Hadid… and many others.

In addition, Mugler visited one of the most relevant personalities of recent years: Kim Kardashian, whom he actually graced with an outfit of his during the 2019 Met Gala, this after he officially retired.

In addition to his clothing contributions, Mugler also made his mark in the fragrance business. with a diverse line of perfumes that remain top sellers to this day.