Manchester City prepares an XXL offer for Paulo Dybala

The informations that have Paulo Dybala as the protagonist continue to happen. The Argentine attacker still does not close an agreement with Juventus in order to expand the bond that currently unites both parties. In this situation, the possibility of the 28-year-old footballer saying goodbye next summer is on the table.

With the more than likely addition of striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, the attacking moves are on the table, so different teams have begun to appear on the scene with the intention of taking advantage of the situation and bringing the Jewel. Among these stands out Inter Milan, where Beppe Marotta is a deep admirer of the Argentine and will put all the meat on the table to get his incorporation.

Manchester City enters the scene

Thus, the Lombard offer for Juventus’ 10 is no less than €7.5 M + bonus per season and a contract that would run until June 30, 2027. It should be noted, as a reminder, that the bianconeri months ago they put a renewal offer of €8M + bonus until June 30, 2026.









Now, a surprise guest appears on the scene with the intention of undertaking the incorporation of the Argentine. Specifically, and according to the information that we can find published by Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City has decided to take a step forward so that Dybala joins their ranks next summer.

In order to achieve his goal, the champion of the premier league would pay the footballer a token of €10 million per season until 2027. There is no doubt that the soap opera that the Albiceleste international is starring in still has a few chapters to write.