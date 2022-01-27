“Maestro”, this is the title of the next film as director of Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has just confirmed that his next project as a director, the follow-up to his 2018 smash hit A Star Is Born, will begin filming in May. Cooper made the announcement in a recent conversation with Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali as part of the Actors on Actors series. Variety.

The film, titled Maestro, is being created for Netflix and will receive a theatrical and streaming release. The film will tell the long love story of Leonard Bernstein, the legendary conductor and composer, and Felicia Montealegre, Bernstein’s wife, who was also a film and stage actress. Bradley Cooper will play Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan as Montealegre. Originally, Steven Spielberg was attached to direct Maestro, with Cooper taking on just the lead role as Bernstein. However, after his success with A Star Is Born, a film that follows the intertwined relationship of a woman whose stardom is on the rise and a man whose career is in a downward spiral, Cooper’s interest in writing and directing was piqued. which resulted in him taking the helm of the new project.

On the decision to change directors, Cooper said he told Spielberg, “I always felt like I could play a director, but can I look into the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that? […] Steven has many interests: he will only choose one thing and all the others will be put on hold. I think he knew I wasn’t going to do that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it over to me, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years, and we started filming in May.”

Cooper also explained in his conversation with Ali how the project impacted him on a personal level: “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid, I was obsessed with it. I asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was eight years old. Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky’s ‘Opus 35’ in D major, this violin concerto. I could do it as if I knew everything without being able to really speak the language, obviously.”

Cooper now seeks to translate this fascination with the craft into film. Since filming is scheduled to begin in May of this year, we can’t expect to see Maestro anytime soon. The film is expected to be released both in theaters and on Netflix sometime in 2023. @worldwide