Madonna wants to repeat her famous with Britney Spears

Now what britney spears is free, after being freed from the controversial conservatorship that his father managed for 13 years, he can do what he wants. Literally whatever he wants, like any adult person. Something that Madonna has taken advantage of to launch a public proposal that, if fulfilled, would repeat one of the most iconic moments in recent pop music. According to what the Queen of Pop told last Tuesday through an Instagram direct, she would be more than willing to team up with Spears and go on tour together… with a kiss included! This was the answer he gave to a fan who asked him if he plans to do any future tours:

“Of course yes! And go from state to state, baby. Britney and me, what do you say about that? I don’t know if she’s interested, but that would be great. We could even recreate the original kiss.”

As expected, social networks did not take long to echo this proposal that blew the imagination of those who lived through the boom and subsequent descent into hell of Spears, who now has the reins of her musical career again. Without a doubt, and given all the expectations that hang over her about her next career step, this would be a return through the front door.

Would Britney be encouraged to such a tour?

However, last November we already knew that Spears’ current priorities are not to return to the stage in the short or medium term, nor to go on tour again. We will have to wait to see if the Princess of Pop gives this proposal a spin, taking into account the good relationship that both have had for years.

Madonna was one of the most active voices who did not hesitate to denounce Spears’ legal situation when she was under guardianship that prevented her from having children to driving her own car. Together they revolutionized the world of pop in August 2003 when, together with Christina Aguilera, they took the stage at the MTV VMAs and they surprised with a torrid kiss that went around the world. Two months later, taking advantage of the media hype, they released the collaboration ‘Me Against the Music’.

