Maddie Ziegler, the girl from Sia’s video clip who is now sweeping as an actress

She became known worldwide when she starred in the video clip of the song chandelier by Sia in 2014. So, Maddie Ziegler she was an 11-year-old girl who already showed a natural talent for dance and acting. Her expressive face has continued to sneak into many other videos of the singer, such as Rainbow or togetherbut It has also conquered the film industry, television and of course fashion. She today accumulates millions of followers on social networks and little by little she has managed to earn a place as one of the most promising actresses of her generation. Of course, dance is still very present in her life and in fact it has been one of those chosen by Steven Spielberg to participate in the remake of the musical West Side Story, where she gives life to Velma in a supporting role. Now, presents new project, the film The Falloutfrom HBO Max.







The actress has gone to the Jimmy Fallon program to talk about this latest project and for the occasion she has chosen a flattering electric blue design. It is a vintage piece by Thierry Mugler (the visionary French designer who died two days after the interpreter wore this creation), confirming the taste of generation Z for recovering garments from other decades. In this new film, where he shares the leading role with Jenna Ortega (You), Maddie is consolidated as one of the promises of her generation. As we said, the dancer and actress has not gone unnoticed by the fashion industry. She has become one of the usual faces of the most exclusive fashion weeks. It is common to see the interpreter occupy the first rows in parades of firms such as Miu Miu, Lacoste or Fendi, to cite a few examples. At 19, she follows trends like many girls her age, but she pulls them into her own lane with amazing ease. She works with the stylist Siena Montesano, who also dresses other GenZ figures such as Olivia Jade or Demi Lovato, and together they create outfits where nods to the catwalk novelties are combined with simpler mixes.

His taste for innovation is also reflected in his choices beauty. Colored eyeliner, new trend manicures or 2000s-inspired updos are a constant in her red carpet appearances. Turned into a potential style icon, last September Maddie starred on the cover of a well-known fashion headline in the company of the musician eddie benjamin, whose mentor is Justin Bieber. Maddie has been in a relationship with the young singer for two years and has even starred in the video clip of his song speechless. In 2022, the footsteps of this dancer-turned-actress and GenZ promise will have to be followed closely.