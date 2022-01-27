Machine Gun Kelly clears up rumor about his engagement to Megan Fox

Last January 12 Megan fox shared on his Instagram account a video in which you can see how Machine Gun Kelly he asked marriage; The recording has multiple camera angles, however, the musician assures that he took charge of the filming and did not hire professional help.

Gun Kelly recently gave an interview to ‘Vogue’ with his fiancée in which he recounted, “I recorded it on my cell phone. It wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was like putting my phone against a cup.”

Megan assured that she really does not like to be looking at social networks, however, Colson Baker, real name of the musician, said that they decided to publish the video with a single intention, “We released it to control the narrative. Unlike someone who just sees a weird image of a ring on our hand with a cell phone and goes, ‘Whoa!’

The proposal took place on January 11 in Puerto Rico, the same place where the two fell in love while filming the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ directed by randall emmett.

During the conversation with ‘Vogue’, Machine Gun Kelly also talked about the engagement ring that was made by Stephen Webster, “It is a pure blood Colombian emerald, without treatment. It was simply carved from the piece, straight from the mine. And the diamond was Stephen’s.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Hollywood, California in 2021 Getty Images

“The concept is that the ring can be separated to make two. When attached it is held in place by a magnet. And then form a dark heart. And do you see this here? The bands are actually spines. So if he tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!” Gun Kelly narrated.

In the interview Megan Fox also revealed that she has changed a lot in the way she uses her style of dress since dating the singer, “Before it was not something I was thinking about because, as an actress, I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol. Advertisers come and bring a stylist, they try to dress you up so the world will take you more seriously as an actor. But they didn’t dress me the way I liked to express myself, so I put fashion aside.”

Fox continued, “Until I met him. Musicians have so much freedom to express themselves in the way they dress. They can be much more extravagant than actors usually are. Before I was famous, everyone who knew me knew that I would always wear a really crazy piece of clothing, and everyone would say, ‘You dress weird.’ And it wasn’t until I was shaped and had to dress in a way that I gave that up.”

Finally, Megan Fox commented, “And being with him, obviously, he’s a bit eccentric in the way he dresses, and that has freed me up to express myself more. And it helped me connect with Maeve Reily, my stylist. She is also adventurous. And she wants to dress me the way I feel.”

