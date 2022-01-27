M. Night Shyamalan decided to add Dave Bautista to his new film for his work on Blade Runner 2049

Everything seems that it was a good decision by Dave Bautista to leave wrestling. The actor has appeared in blockbuster films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Specter, blade runner 2049 Y dunes. Recently, it was confirmed that he will appear in Knock at the Cabinthe new project of M. Night Shyamalan.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director assures that Bautista’s work in Blade Runner 2049 convinced him to appear in his new film, although it was not a long participation, it was essential to cast it. This was what he said:

“I was really taken with what Denis (Villeneuve) and Dave (Bautista) did in that scene in Blade Runner (2049). It was still in a way where it was powerful… There’s a kind of stillness where you’re not doing anything; you are doing everything and you are still. Every cell in your body will do what it’s supposed to do if you’re thinking about something correctly,” he said.

“And Dave was embodying this whole philosophy in that scene… I didn’t know who he was at the time, and it stuck in my head. So when this script came along, I thought, ‘Looks like there’s a guy who can play this giant human being and do the stillness.’ So I asked Dave,” he added.

Shyamalan refers to Bautista’s small involvement as Sapper Mortona former Nexus-8 replicant who had an intense scene with Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049, and who, apparently, is the kind of big, silent character that convinced the director to cast him.

Knock at the Cabin will be released next February 2023. It is produced by Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, Steven Schneider and Shyamalan himself. For now details of his history are unknown.