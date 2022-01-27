LoL: The new champion Renata leaks into the Chinese TFT with skill included

For a few days, we already know Renata’s name. According to a leak, she is the new League of Legends support champion, which we already knew would come from Zaun and would probably have something to do with the technochemical barons. But today we have learned much more.

In the Chinese community of Teamfight Tactics there has been the leak of what could be Renata herself. We are talking about an image that would describe the champion in the imminent Set 6.5 of TFT, with image of his appearance and ability included. Let’s go to detail the filtration.

That would be Renata

This is the filtration.

The leak makes several important things clear. On the one hand, it seems that Renata would wear a metal mask typical of the augmentations of certain people from the underworld of Zaun, while she would also make use of destruction technology according to the leaked ability.

This fits with the description we had of the new champion, since would be a support with the ability to give a sense of dangervery far from what we are used to with charmers like Janna, Lulu or Taric.

Passive and Leaked Ability

Ability passive: Renata’s normal attacks deal 1/2/5% of the target’s maximum health as true damage. Renata fires a missile at her target, dealing 200/300/900 magic damage to all enemies hit, reducing their magic resist by 10/15/30 before doing so. The missile will explode, having the same effect on the enemy as the explosion. Magic resist reduction can stack.

It seems clear that Renata would not be another champion. We’ve had damage-based support characters like Pyke or the more ambitious AP versions of Lux or Brand, but the reality is that a max health damage passive on basic attacks is quite a statement. by Riot Games.

