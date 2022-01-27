Live-action Snow White would replace dwarfs with “magical creatures”

the coming live action from Snow White would be on track to replace its iconic seven dwarfs with unpublished characters. This would be Disney’s move to provide a fair update to the 1937 animated classic and avoid stereotypes around people of short stature.

According to TheWrap, the House of Mouse is calling for voice actors to play “magical creatures”, instead of “dwarfs”, as seen in the remake’s casting sheets. However, there is no clarity about the nature of those fantastic beings that would come to replace Doc, Shy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Grumpy and Clumsy. Will they emulate the personality of those original characters? Or will they have completely unique traits?

The previous report was accompanied by a statement from Disney, where the company expresses its full commitment not to make past mistakes regarding the representation of minority groups:

«In order not to reinforce stereotypes of the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.. We look forward to revealing more as the film enters production after a long period of development.”

The news emerges days after the actor Peter Dinklage lashed out at the production house. the star of Game of Thrones he didn’t hold his tongue during his recent appearance on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron when playing the theme of the remake of Snow White, that although it takes a step forward by choosing an actress of Colombian descent as the interpreter of the titular princess, the problem -in the eyes of Dinklage- is that Disney insists on reviving that “fucking retrograde history”.

“There is a lot of hypocrisy,” said the Emmy winner. “I was a little surprised when they were so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. Yet you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Take a step back and see what you’re doing there. It doesn’t make sense to me. You’re progressive in a way, but you keep telling that fucking retrograde story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave.«.

The live action from Snow White brags to Mark Webb in the director’s chair. The leading role fell into the hands of Rachel Zegler, who has just received applause after his acting debut in West Side Story by Steven Spielberg. He is accompanied in the cast by the famous Gal Gadot, in the role of the Evil Queen.

The film does not yet have an official release date.