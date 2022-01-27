Lindsey Brewer falls in love after driving a superb convertible

Los Angeles, California.- Lindsey Brewer increases her skills behind the wheel before arriving at the practices of the women’s motorsports championship with the mission of obtaining a new participation in the indycar motorsport, where she is a star in the team Jay Howard Driver Development. The engineers help the beautiful lady not have unforeseen events during the competition and, with the support of her chief mechanic, her father, she performs different operations that position her among the promising women.

Marie Brewer’s role model is her compatriot Danica Patrick, a former driver who broke her in NASCAR and who advises the magnificent Indycar driver on various issues so that her future of moving up to Formula 1 is a reality. From a young age, under the support of her predecessor, Lindsey fell in love with cars, preferring to take on the role of a mechanic instead of playing with her toys. He learned the basics and since then he wanted to start his vehicle to dominate the world on four wheels.

The city of Los Angeles California was the site of the United States that Lindsey had not recognized her most dangerous clues, the same ones that men and women get to know to gain greater confidence and security when starting the engine. Jay Howard Driver Development’s competitor dared to live that adrenaline on the afternoon of this Thursday, January 27 of this year and not with any car, but in a sports convertible that transformed her into an Ace queen of the wheel.

Read more: Sommer Ray models alongside an incredible snake

Fantastic Lindsey next to a luxury car

Instagram lindsaymariebrewer

The 24-year-old got ready for a masterful day in Los Angeles. She found the best set of black garments to feel comfortable and empowered at the moment of being inside her ship, as well as posing next to it. Lindsey drove on the road for several hours and after achieving a personal record, she wanted to share the best day with all her millions of followers, her greatest fans inside and outside the Indycar tracks.

Lindsey drove a sports convertible

Instagram lindsaymariebrewer

Lindsey Marie Brewer posted on your social profile Instagram a triple post with his sports car that is part of his luxurious collection. He fired up the machine and pulled his baby out of the garage to garner praise and amazement from all the people who glanced sideways at his perfect high-speed drive. These photographs gained an average of 900 thousand likes and 614 messages of admiration and charm. “Look for the best version of you,” the American wrote in the legend of her publication.

Charming Marie Brewer next to her vehicle

Instagram lindsaymariebrewer

Read more: Princess! Look at the flirtatious photos of Alexa Collins