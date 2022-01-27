Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson and a look at the California of the seventies

Paul Thomas Anderson he is one of the most interesting filmmakers of the last three decades. Not “best”, but “interesting”: every movie generates interest. In some cases, we applaud him furiously; in others, we feel overwhelmed. But there’s always something about movies that sets them apart. It’s true: a more or less trained cinephile can track his influences and his tastes without too much difficulty. Like almost all the filmmakers of his generation (a group that includes Quentin Tarantino, for example), the influence of the generation of the 70s is notable, especially that of Martin Scorsese and Brian De Palma. But this game of knowing where the sequence shot or the use of the songs comes from is a bit of that, just a game. When the immense shadow of the recognized masters clears a little, the hand of the disciple appears.

And if Tarantino’s is wearing a boxing glove (or one with blades alla Freddy Krueger), Paul Thomas Anderson have one made of leather or silk. His films are based on, perhaps, the theme that sustains all art: vocation in the broadest possible sense. That can be manifested in a craft (Phantom Thread), in an economic ambition (Bloody oil), in a loving passion (the sublime intoxicated with lovewith Adam Sandler), in the compulsion for chance (Hard Eight) or many things at once (Magnolia). Also, obviously, in the cinema: that’s boogie nightswith his family of porn filmmakers in fall and redemption, and (joy: there’s a new movie from Paul Thomas Anderson) Licorice Pizza, of which critics around the world speak with delight. Perhaps because it touches the world of cinema a lot, or perhaps –we are of this second opinion– because it is very good.

The story is quite autobiographical: a 15-year-old boy falls in love (platonically) with a girl much older than him. But to balance the matter, the one with a little more skill and world is him. In fact, for reasons that we are not going to clarify here, he has been playing roles in movies since he was a child, auditions for commercials, eats in the best restaurants thanks to the work of his mother. The dynamic between these two characters who are growing up and really coming to grips with the adult world is what sustains the movie and at this point it’s very reminiscent of intoxicated with love. But there is a (great) autobiographical touch to all of this. In the adventures of these two boys, the world of cinema (and the world in general) is interwoven as it was in the 70s in the San Francisco Valley. Y Anderson He also maintains that talent, when it enters the ego-inflating machine, produces monsters. The adult cast (Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper playing a “real” and quite powerful character, Tom Waits) is a showcase of that. And, in a mirror, a look from that past of fiction (and of the author) to possible futures.

But here comes the important thing. Anderson, many times, he opts for the elegance of melodrama with its long shots, its sequence shots, etc. But he has a great talent for comedy and for catching the ridiculous gesture that makes anyone human (he even “pulls” it out of Daniel Day-Lewis, quite a feat if you’re not Scorsese). Here you can see that he loves these characters very much, and that is why he gives them something more than humor (the film is basically a romantic comedy, albeit a bit eccentric): he gives them grace.

Thus, with a very precise –and emotional– use of the soundtrack, and a hand for directing actors, even in excess, which is admirable, Anderson does more than fondly remember a past that is definitely gone: he reconstructs it as a fiction. What the cinema did to the world was to transform what was lost into a continuous and recoverable present with each vision. That seemingly immortal side of cinema is probably what gives a gigantic warmth to Licorice Pizza: a film so that we do not think about the ineluctable passage of time.

Although he is one of the most respected filmmakers in Hollywood, Anderson is still waiting (like Tarantino) for his Oscar as director. But he just won the National Board of Review (the most important review in the United States) for Licorice Pizza, both in directing and in film, plus revelation for its young stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. Maybe it’s her year.