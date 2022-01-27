Leonardo DiCaprio squanders luxury mansion in Hollywood: PHOTOS

Leonardo Dicaprio has a long history in the field of buying and selling real estate. This time he ended up selling his property at a loss. We are talking about one of the most incredible mansions that the actor had and he ended up selling it for $5.75 million. It is said that he had to lower the price because no one was buying it.

The property is located in the Los Feliz area of ​​Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The property was put up for sale in August 2021 and everything seems to indicate that he did not want to take long to sell it, so he decided to give a good discount to whoever wanted to get hold of it. It must be remembered that in 2018 it invested 4.91 million, that is, he only won an approximate of 840 thousand dollars.

But this time we are not going to talk about the business he did to get rid of the property and if it was a good profit or not that the protagonist of Titanic ended up taking, but about what the mansion that belonged to the famous actor is like inside.

Home

The property located in Los Feliz has a Tudor style. It has a total of 4 thousand 644 square feet. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Outside of the bedrooms, there is a hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, game room, yoga area, steam room, office, two-car garage, among other spaces. The main bedroom has a large dressing room, a bathroom with shower and bathtub.

The kitchen is semi-open, fully equipped, has a fairly large pantry. While outside there is an acre of green areas with terraces, a swimming pool, its respective spa area, jacuzzi, among other amenities where people can perform endless activities.

The theory indicates that this house was bought for Leonardo’s father to live in, but before this it also belonged to the singer Moby.

