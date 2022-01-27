Kyrgios, criticized and treated as an “imbecile” by Venus

Controversy at the door. New Zealander Michael Venus said Australian Nick Kyrgios “is an absolute jerk and has the maturity of a 10-year-old.” after losing in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open of doubles with his German partner Tim Puetz against the Australian tennis player himself and the also local Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“He will always have fans and he will always do it in a way that favors him, but at the end of the day, he is an absolute idiot,” he added in an interview to the New Zealand television channel 1News.

Kyrgios was heavily criticized for Venus at the Australian Open. Getty Images

“On the maturity side, you can see why he never lived up to his expectations and people will never see him that way. Being generous, he has the maturity of a ten-year-old.”

“It’s unbelievable, he can pop the ball and hit a kid and then just because he gives the kid the racket, people say he’s a good guy,” he added after losing in the final set.

Kyrgios, who has not yet responded to the harsh criticism of the veteran ‘kiwi’ tennis player, will play the semifinal match this Thursday with his friend Kokkinakis against the Spanish Marcel Granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos, in a clash that was transferred to the court center Rod Laver Arena.

“We are going to move the Special Ks (alluding to Kyrgios and Kokkinakis) from the Kia Arena to the Rod Laver,” tournament director Craig Tiley revealed to local television. Nine Network.

South African Tiley also said that all fans who buy a general ticket for the venue will have access to this match, despite the fact that it is played on one of the main stages.