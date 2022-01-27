Kylie Jenner sweeps Instagram with her latest network posts

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) revolutionized the networks in the last few hours with the latest posts on her Instagram profile. discover the latest posts of stories and photos got more interactions between their fans.

Kylie Kristen Jenner, better known as Kylie Jenneris an American model, businesswoman and socialite who was born on August 10, 1997 in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie Kristen is the sixth daughter of former athlete and Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner and businesswoman and manager of her children, Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner’s public life began at the age of 10, when appeared on the tv show Keeping Up with the Kardashiansstarring the so-called clan of the Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner’s fame caused her to star in her own series called Life of Kylie.

Kylie Jenner He is a benchmark in fashion and style, he has his clothing brand together with his sister Kendall called Kendall & Kylie.

This clothing brand was involved in a scandal after they launched the line rock vs rap, a series of T-shirts with images of various Rock artists with the images of the Jenner sisters superimposed, which caused the annoyance of Rock artists, their families and representatives. The brand had to limit the sale of the garments.

Similarly, owns her own makeup company called Kylie Lip Kits who changed his name to kyliecosmetics.

Among Kylie Jenner’s businesses too there is a company dedicated to skin care by the name of Kylie Skin.

In 2014 and 2015, Time magazine included Kylie in its list of the most influential teenagers in the world.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner was considered as the highest paid influencer on Instagramearning thousands of dollars for each publication.

That same year, Forbes magazine chose her as the the youngest billionaire in history at 21 years of age with a net worth of around 900 million dollars.

The pleasure did not last long, because the magazine removed Kylie Jenner from the list of billionaires for inflating the value of her cosmetics business.

Kylie Jenner, like most of her family, has not been far from scandals, because after the Forbes typo, their companies were accused of maintaining appalling working conditions for their workers.

By contrast, Kylie Jenner has used her influence on social networks and part of her fortune to donate millions of dollars to different foundations.

As for his intimate life, Kylie Jenner maintains a relationship with the musician Travis Scott, with whom she has two children. Despite the speculation that has arisen around him and the rapper’s infidelities, the couple remains united.