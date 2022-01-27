Kylie Jenner published a photograph without her pregnant belly and some fans claimed that she already had her son | Famous
On January 26, the sister of the Kardashian clan gave a glimpse of the next collection of Kylie Cosmetics on social networks, which will be inspired by Valentine’s Day.
With photos and videos, she showed off her upcoming lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette, false eyelashes, and more.
Among all the advertising images, one caught the attention of her fans, as Kylie Jenner appeared without her pregnancy belly.
Kylie Jenner published a photo without her “baby bump”: is her son born?
To promote the makeup collection, the reality TV star posed in a pink dress with a plunging neckline and a heart cutout on her torso. Because the garment was very tight, the absence of her pregnancy became apparent.
While many of her followers applauded how good she looked, others commented “where’s the tummy?”, “where’s the baby?” and they even questioned if “already had the baby?”
The last assumption grew because Kylie Jenner’s baby shower was two weeks ago and multiple media ensure that the birth of her second child would be in February.
However, other fans argued that the photo was taken months ago, before the millionaire’s belly was noticeable or even knew that she was pregnant.
“I think as soon as she found out she was pregnant, she immediately got her team together to work on concepts and photo shoots for the next 9 months,” wrote one of Kylie Jenner’s followers.
Due to the great detail with which the Kardashian clan works, it is not surprising that this has been the case.
For her part, the model also omitted to talk about the subject and concentrated only on showing her next products.
And you, do you think that Kylie Jenner already had her baby or that she took the pictures some time ago?