Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Participate in the New Season of “Celebrity Makeovers” with the Scott Brothers

The new season of “Celebrity Makeovers”, the popular show twins Drew and Jonathan Scottis made up of six episodes in which top-level Hollywood celebrities will take up the hammers to help a special person in their lives, giving them the renewal they need.

“Drew and I are touched that artists of this stature trust us and allow us to be a part of their personal acts of generosity,” Jonathan said in a statement.

the first episode

The premiere episode of the new season (broadcast in the United States in the summer), It will be broadcast on Wednesday, February 2 in Latin America, at 9:55 p.m. Mexico timeand will star Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The socialites and businesswomen will work with Drew and Jonathan to create an outdoor oasis, with the distinction of a resort, for Kris’s 40-year-old best friend, who recently lost her husband and mother.

the other stars

In the following episodes, the stars who will participate will be LeAnn Rimes, a 39-year-old country singer-songwriter and actress. Standup star Kevin Hart, 42, as well as renowned actress Gwyneth Paltrow, “Glee” actor Darren Criss, and successful singer Josh Groban.