Kourtney Kardashian wears a mini ponytail with a center parting

Like a good Kardashian, Kourtney doesn’t go a single day without posting content on her social media. The businesswoman loves sharing her hottest moments with Travis Barker, giving us envy with the wonderful trips she takes and inspiring us with her hairstyles. If a few days ago he showed us how flattering the low bow can be, this time we are going to want to copy his latest mini ponytail with center parting.

If you have short hair and are always looking for inspiration to style it, Kourtney has an idea for you. The businesswoman, who for months has been wearing a flattering ‘blunt bob’ (a haircut that Lili Reinhart recently opted for) has just come up with the most flattering hairstyle for girls with medium hair.

The businesswoman has published some photos on her Instagram in which she shows off her new hairstyle. It is, as we said, a mini ponytail with center parting and polished finish (go to the second image to see the hairstyle in more detail). We also have to talk about her style, which could not be more Kardashian: a red outfit that fits well to the body.

The best thing about this hairstyle is that it couldn’t be simpler. Okay, I’m sure Kourtney has had it done by her trusted hairdresser, but you can do it perfectly at home. All you have to do is part your hair in the middle, put your hair in a low ponytail and add a little hairspray to make it last all day.

What will be done to her hair for her wedding with Travis Barker? We can’t wait any longer to find out.

