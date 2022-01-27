Kim Kardashian’s Underwear Brand Doubles Its Valuation to $3.2 Billion

underwear brand kim kardashian Skims, has doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion from nine months ago, as investors pour money into emerging brands expected to grab market share.

The $240 million funding round was led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital and joined by investment firm D1 Capital Partners, Skims CEO Jens Grede said in an interview. Existing investors Imaginary Ventures, Alliance Consumer Growth and Thrive Capital also participated. Skims was valued at $1.6 billion in April.

“This latest round will allow us to focus on bringing more innovations and solutions to our customers and become an even more trusted resource for them,” Kardashian said in an email.

Kardashian and her business partner Grede retained a majority stake in Skims following the deal. Kardashian, who promotes the brand to her massive online following and helps with design and marketing, remained its largest single shareholder. The couple are not looking to sell the business at this time, nor do they have any imminent plans to file for an IPO, although that could be considered at some point, Grede said.