Khloé Kardashian would move after the scandal of Tristan Thompson eint | shows

Everything indicates that the drama between Tristan Thompson Y Khloe Kardashian it will not come to an end yet. According to an interview conducted by The Sun newspaper with a source close to the businesswoman, Khloé would be trying to cope with the sadness caused by the athlete’s paternity scandal and modifying their plans for the future.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker