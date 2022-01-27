Khloé Kardashian would move after the scandal of Tristan Thompson eint | shows

Everything indicates that the drama between Tristan Thompson Y Khloe Kardashian it will not come to an end yet. According to an interview conducted by The Sun newspaper with a source close to the businesswoman, Khloé would be trying to cope with the sadness caused by the athlete’s paternity scandal and modifying their plans for the future.

Khloé Kardashian is still affected by the paternity scandal

It is worth mentioning that the celebrity and her mother, Kris Jenner, had bought two houses next to each other. However, Khloé is putting off the move while she adjusts to the changes, since she ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The businesswoman would be trying to adapt her life now that she is single. Photo: The Sun

“He is delaying moving into the new house, next door to Kris. She was supposed to have already moved there. But she is redoing things and breaking old plans that she made with Tristan, because she just can’t stand being alone in this big mansion,” a source close to The Sun told The Sun.

In addition, the anonymous interviewee explained that Kim Kardashian’s sister is very affected, as she had plans to become a mother again: “She is more than devastated because they were supposed to have baby number two. Instead, he has baby number three with a stranger and she is alone.”

What else is known about the current status of the businesswoman?

Let us remember that, in the special meeting of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloé had already made public her desire to be a mother and enlarge the family together with the athlete.

“They’ve been desperate for the second baby, and she’s been through a lot trying to get it, so dealing with this is a living nightmare for her,” the source said.

Likewise, the unidentified interviewee reported that Kardashian will not sell the house in which she lived with her ex-partner. Every detail of this property is being redone, as Khloé plans to live alone.

The relationship between the two has been totally deteriorated since it became known that the NBA player had a son with the model Maralee Nichols. Thompson used his Instagram account to publicly apologize to Khloe after the paternity test results came out.