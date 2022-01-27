Kendall Jenner wears the balayage bob that looks good on brunettes and will make you look like a model

Dear lovers of mini or midi haircuts, Kendall Jenner gives us a fashion lesson by using a Balayage Bob style that we should all try if we want to look like a model, because in addition to slimming your face, it will also sharpen some facial features.

See you long mane XL! It’s time to say goodbye to all those inches of hair that make it difficult for us to brush it, style it or just control it, so we were inspired by the look of one of the younger sisters of the Kardashian dynasty to test it in the coming months.

Kendall Jenner’s Balayage Bob Haircut

For some time now, the socialite said goodbye to her long and distinguished long hair to bet on a straight cut, a couple of centimeters above the shoulders, as well as fine copper highlights that blended with her natural hair color. An ideal style for tanned skin!

In the picture, she is also seen holding her hair up in a high half ponytail, which tells us how easy this cut is to style, as well as how good it looks even in the most casual style.

Photo: Pinterest

What is Balayage Bob Haircut?

As its name indicates, it is the fusion of a haircut with a famous color effect that was born in France. This look combines XS hair with a gradient dye, from mid-lengths to ends, to add fun to any type of face or style, which is why it has become the darling of celebs.

Many of our fashion gurus have worn it at least once and this 2022 is back with a bang, so we recommend you choose this look that is so flattering, as well as versatile.