Kendall Jenner has the trick to achieve a sophisticated look with black leggings

Probably if we think that leggings are reserved only for going to exercise and being at home we would not be wrong, but what if there was a way to combine a winning look with leggings? For this question, Kendall Jenner has the answer and it only takes three things to achieve it (which we already have in our closet). Warning, it is not that now we are going to dress up in leggings; We can elevate a casual look, yes, but it will continue to be a casual look In all rules.

We already know the style that Kendall has for her red carpet looks and her casual looks separately, she is one of the queens of street style but now her two skills they are combined in a look that helps us to go out with a lot of style and with a spectacular elegant air.

3 tricks to elevate a leggings look

Naked eye we can’t even appreciate that she’s wearing leggingsWhat’s more, it can perfectly be a classic look with a very elegant coat and jeans; that doesn’t look like it is where it is the merit of his look and we already know how to replicate it.

1. Classic coat

To hide it all very easily, covering a look of leggings and sweatshirt with a classic cut coat is the first step. The cut and color do not matter so much, but to be more in the 2022 key, it is best to opt for one with a very oversize cut (that even looks like a man) and in a dark color.

baton coatMassimo Dutti

Kendall’s has several quirks: it appears to be made of fleece, it has tuxedo lapels, and it has visible seams (no, it’s not a mistake, it seems to be an intentional look of the piece). But if such a particular one is not our thing, a simple and oversize one is enough: this one signs it Massimo Dutti (199 euros).

2. High leather boots

We’d know much more easily that she was wearing leggings if she were wearing a pair of sneakers, but her high-heeled black leather boots hide the look a lot and give it a rather important air of elegance.

Leather boots with chain detailMassimo Dutti

I wouldn’t recommend going out of the Kendall guide with the boots, since brown ones might not go well with leggings and the materials of the two garments could create a rather uncomfortable contrast. Boots of Massimo Dutti (179 euros).

3. Different bag to attract attention

Accessories are the key for any look to go from insipid to successful; “more is more”, as they say out there. Kendall’s furry bag is the perfect example of this principle that, apart from being an ideal complement to the look, draws the eye’s attention towards him and away from the leggings.

Braided leather bagMassimo Dutti

Now, it is not that you have to sign a fur bag, any one with a differentiating touch that makes it stand out in the look is going to be enough to achieve this effect and have a winning look in leggings, like the braided leather detail of this bag of Massimo Dutti (79.95 euros).

