Keanu Reeves is a ‘persona non grata’ in this country

Actor Keanu Reeves accepted the invitation of a foundation chaired by the Dalai Lama for a benefit recital for the Tibet House in Manhattan that will take place on March 3. The objective of the activity is to promote a space where the philosophy and customs of the Tibetan people can be preserved. The protagonist of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ never thought that accepting such an invitation would lead to him being declared a ‘persona non grata’ in China.

The annual event raises money to help protect and ensure the survival of Tibetan culture, and the PRC goes to great lengths to ensure that the thorny political issues surrounding Tibet’s provincial status do not generate unwanted publicity. In fact, feature films cannot be released in Chinese theaters if they refer to Tibet, its people or its culture, such is the desire to prevent the situation from making international headlines.

Keanu Reeves’s invitation to the Tibet House in Manhattan did not please the nationalist movements in China, so ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ began to lower the box office numbers in that Asian nation, for the lousy propaganda that the nationalists have made of him, who even seem to be censoring the actor born in Lebanon.

It transpired that in its first days in the Asian market, the film has managed to raise only 7.5 million dollars, which with what is raised in the rest of the world already adds up to 140 million dollars.. However, this figure is much lower than thought since Warner invested 190 million in the production of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and for a Hollywood film to be profitable it would have to raise at least twice what was invested.

Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved and respected actors in cinema. He has built a reputation not only for his talent but for his actions and concerns for humanity, the environment and just causes. But it seems that his popularity did not save him from the bombing of China to his new film in the popular franchise.

In a recent interview for ‘NBC Asian America’, the interpreter of ‘Neo’ spoke about his Chinese origins. Although he was born in Beirut, his mother is British and his father was born in Hawaii but is of Chinese descent. “My relationship with my Asian identity has always been good and healthy. I love her. We have grown up together,” explains the actor, who always had the influence of this culture very present thanks to his grandmother,” said the actor.

Now we have to wait to find out if Keanu Reeves goes ahead with his support for the Tibet House event in New York or if the protests make him change his mind. It must be remembered that if an American film has the possibility of reaching theaters in that Asian country, it usually represents an almost certain success, but if they have a conflict with China, it generally does not pass censorship.