Katy Perry became an incredible little mermaid, in the style of Harry Styles | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer shared a series of photos in which she is seen with a fish tail

Katy Perry shared through her social networks how she became an incredible little mermaid for the short film of an advertising campaign that will premiere during the 93rd edition of the Oscar Awards this weekend.

Just like Harry Styles did, when he donned a fishtail, red wig and shell bra, a la Ariel from The little mermaidnow the singer showed off her own fish tail ..

Katy Perry and her most risky looks

Katy Perry joined a handful of Hollywood celebrities like DJ Tiesto and Celine Dion for the campaign for Resorts World Las Vegas, “the first new hotel to rise on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.”

In the clip, in addition to being able to see the singer as a mythical creature of the ocean, there are also some incredible lights and gigantic gambling, as only Las Vegas could produce.

In addition, Katy Perry shared how the magic of turning her into a mermaid on a shell was done, in a publication with a series of photographs.

“A behind-the-scenes tuna from our very sophisticated Resorts World Las Vegas,” making a playful play on English words between “sophisticated” and “fishy.”