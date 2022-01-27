Kate Winslet told how she would like the second season of Mare of Easttown to be

After a season of seven episodes, critics and the public were expectant for a new installment. Although the story that the series tells is closed in its final chapter, this does not prevent other edges of the character or even the police plot from continuing to develop.

image.png Kate Winslet thinks that police violence could be the theme of the second season.

In a new interview, Kate revealed that the second season should focus on police brutality. “I don’t know if I’ll play Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then surely these atrocities that have existed in the police force in the United States will find their way into the stories we tell. Hundred percent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened.”

“It is awful. You can hear me, I can’t find the words because we all feel betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in a way that never even crossed my mind when I was 20 years old.”

What is “Mare of Easttown” about?

Mare of Easttown centers on a detective, named Mare Sheehan, from a small town in Pennsylvania where she begins to investigate a crime, just as her personal life and everything around her slowly begins to unravel.

How many devices can HBO Max be used on?

In HBO Max you can use up to 3 screens at the same time, not one more. Not bad, although they are not the 4 that Netflix and Disney Plus offer. The positive part is that HBO Max is making an effort to be available on all possible operating systems.

How much does HBO Max cost?

The standard plan offers families access to three simultaneous users, five personalized profiles, downloads of content and video in HD and some titles in 4K, on ​​all compatible devices. This plan is priced at $529 per month.

The mobile plan offers access to the same catalog of content, but has been designed for an individual experience, to be enjoyed in standard definition on compatible smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality. This plan is priced at $359 per month. hbo max it also offers a 7-day trial period.

