Karla Grunewaldt: “I would like to transmit messages about mental health, a subject that is very present” | shows-biobiotv

Karla Grunewaldt, the revelation of Chilean Indie pop, and by many called “the fairy of Chilean music” premiered her first album “To exist”, an audiovisual proposal with powerful melodies and lyrics that promise to shake her listeners, and that venture into a style different from the usual ones in Latin America.

The album is made up of 15 carefully arranged songs that narrate a journey towards self-love, where the artist expresses problems that people face, regardless of age, tastes and beliefs. The need to escape, to be authentic, to fight, to love and be loved, among other purely human sensations.

Karla Grunewaldt gave us more details about her budding career and also played two songs from her album: “Luz” and “El camino”.

to exist

“These 15 songs are part of my first album “To exist”, I have been creating it since I was a teenager. The songs narrate my growth as a person, a woman and a sound growth. It is a very eclectic and entertaining album as well”.

“It was a whole process of creating this sound, finding out what instruments I liked, what types of sounds. What is inside indie pop. In this aesthetic I was taking things that I liked, I always really liked Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, I always really liked the pop side, artists like Michael Jackson, Katy Perry. I wanted to make a mix of that. It was interesting how people started to understand the concept and interpret it.”

His participation in La Telethon

“The Telethon was a super intense instance, the opening sought to show a slightly more contingent message this year, to make Paralympic sport and new musicians visible. When they invited me they told me that it was to give space to new artists who strive every day for their projects. Being able to show that was an honor for me.”

Your goals for 2022

“This year’s idea is to play live, we are working for that show, the dates depend on the health context but the goal is to play live and launch this album, also collaborate with other artists.”

“My dream is to collaborate with Nicole, she is the Chilean artist who identifies me the most, I feel that I would connect very well with her.”

International Songwriting Competition

The featured song on this album is titled “Luz” and was awarded in the “Latin Music” category at the International Songwriting Competition, a competition that featured jurors such as Dua Lipa and Coldplay, among others.

“It was tremendous, when I found out that this contest existed, I really said that Coldplay and Dua Lipa are on the jury and I started to investigate, it is one of the largest composition contests in the world and every year it has tremendous juries. And there “Luz” was advancing the stages, my song was a finalist with honorable mention, a recognition of the musical”.

The support of his brother Daniel

“We know how to work professionally, he understands that it is for the benefit of the project, we have achieved a very nice balance that we have been able to achieve working on this album”.

Its music

“I would like to transmit messages focused on mental health, it is a topic that is very present, it is important to pay attention to that. Mental health encompasses many things, self-love, self-knowledge, and those issues motivate me a lot and do people good. They have written to me saying this song helped me, it accompanied me in therapy, things that are super inspiring. I will continue writing about those topics.

“Making songs is therapeutic, you pay attention to what you are feeling, you translate that emotion into words. Every time one makes a song it is an exercise in self-knowledge”.