Juan Otero is officially the new reinforcement of America

Juan Otero leaves Santos Laguna to arrive definitively in America | Photo: Twitter (@ClubAmerica)

The America club continues to reinforce its squad, for which it officially announced the hiring of Juan Otero for the Clausura 2022, coming from Santos Lagunaclub with which he was runner-up in the Guardians Tournament 2021.

The 26-year-old Colombian will arrive at the Eagles after the negotiations could not be finalized by Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari Y Paul Arriola. For this reason, the Americanist directive decided to bet on a proven footballer in the mexican soccer.

Otero is the fifth reinforcement official of the azulcremas after the incorporation of Alexander Zendejas, Jonathan dos Santos, Jorge Mere Y Diego Valdeswith whom he shared a dressing room during his time at the lagoon club.

Who is Juan Otero, the new azulcrema reinforcement?

Juan Otero arrives as the striker you need Santiago Solari to shore up the lead, being that during the current championship they have only been able to convert one time in two games played during the present tournament.

Santos Laguna is the only Liga MX club where Juan Otero has been | Photo: Twitter (@ClubSantos)

In accordance with transfer marketthe striker reaches the Mexico City with the following numbers after passing through Saints:

3,530 minutes spread over 44 official matches with Santos Laguna

four goals

four assists

Nine games played in league

A league assist

Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” explodes for the hiring of Juan Otero

Due to the numbers of the new Americanist reinforcement, the leading scorer club history, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, criticized the decision to opt for Knoll instead of looking for another alternative to reinforce the forward of the club with which he scored 162 goals.

The bad start of America in the Clausura 2022

The Eagles of America started this championship with negative balancebecause after being eliminated against Cougars in the League of Shout Mexico 2021the Spanish technical director began to resent the pressure from the fans of the creams.

The Eagles suffered their first setback of the tournament against Atlas | Photo: Cuartoscuro

At the moment they register a point out of six possible, with a goal for Y three againstin addition to registering a loss at home and no victory so far in the championship, so the team is in the fourteenth place from the overall table.

Juan Otero and all the players from America from Santos

With the latest addition of Juan Oterothere are already eight players from Santos Laguna who wear the America shirt in recent years, which are:

Matias Vooso

Christian “Chucho” Benitez

Oribe Peralta

Darwin Quintero

Agustin Marchesin

Jorge Sanchez

Diego Valdes

The America has the obligation to be champion at the hand of Solari, because in his first two tournaments he finished as Leader of the competition, although on both occasions they were eliminated in Quarter finals.