Juan Otero arrives at America with worse numbers than his predecessors in the position

The last reinforcement of the Eagles did not have outstanding statistics during his time at Santos Laguna

The Colombian Juan Otero became the last reinforcement of the America for him Closure 2022, a signing that has divided opinions among the fans, as some point out his poor numbers in terms of goals and assists in Mexican soccer, while others appeal to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Juan Otero arrives at the Eagles to occupy the place that cost the most to reinforce the capital squad, since almost a dozen names were handled in the transfer market, but all the negotiations of the board throughout the winter window did not reach good port.

Juan Otero became the last reinforcement of America. @America club

His arrival at the Nest will cause the spotlights to shine on his figure, since the numbers he got in Santos Laguna they are no better than those delivered by their predecessors.

What are Juan Otero’s numbers?

The new player of America He has a 72 percent success rate in passing, 74 percent success in his own half and his numbers drop considerably on the opponent’s side with 66 percent. On long passes he only had a 41% success rate.

At the dribbling level, he had only a 43 per cent success rate and won only 36 per cent of his running duels.

The best tournament Juan Otero It was Clausura 2021 where he achieved three goals and three assists. However, in the last semester his numbers dropped considerably and he only scored one goal on July 24 in the game against Necaxa, while his last assist was made in the quarterfinals against Monterrey. I mean, eight months ago.

Comparison with Sebastián Córdova

The 24-year-old Mexican left the feathered team because he did not enjoy the confidence of the coach Santiago Solari, but the numbers of the now Tigres player were better than those recorded by the Colombian in recent months.

With the qualities to perform on both sides, Sebastian Cordova He came to play the role of right winger and offensive midfielder on that side. His records throughout 14 games were three assists, the last one was against Santos on matchday 14. With these numbers he surpasses his successor Juan Otero.

Comparison with Miguel Layun

The veteran player returned to the Eagles and in the Apertura 2021 he alternated several positions on the right side, such as winger, inside and winger and it is in the last two positions where he obtained the best results, since in a single tournament he achieved four passes for a goal.

The experience of Miguel Layun on the field of play and the maturity of his football also caused an improvement in his statistics, as his passes were successful at 81 percent and he had 64 percent successful dribbles.

Comparison with Leo Suarez

The Argentine was prey to injuries in the last 12 months and in this period he was only active in 14 Liga MX games and four in the Concacaf Champions League. The low activity of Leo Suarez It caused that in numbers he had 53 percent of duels won, most of his correct passes were in his own field with 87%, while in the rival field it was 75%. However, in general numbers, the statistics of the South American are superior to those of Knoll, because in 48 games he scored six goals and six assists.

Comparative Renato Ibarra

The controversial Ecuadorian player is currently a Xolos footballer, but in his last tournament in form (Apertura 2019) his numbers were outstanding, as he scored four goals and five assists. In addition, in his only game of the Apertura 2021 he scored a goal playing only 17 minutes. Throughout 147 commitments, Renato Ibarra he made 33 assists and 17 points.