Johnny Depp sells intimate paintings of his friends as NFT

Johnny Depp is selling over 10k NFT of his paintings of his closest friends. The actor sells the non-fungible tokens that are part of his collection Never Fear Truth.

These are portraits painted from Depp’s original works, which have been enhanced and animated and include the actor himself, as well as Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Heath Ledger, Tim Burton and even his late dog Mooh, among other celebrities.

“I have always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, such as my family, my friends and the people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves,” the 58-year-old actor said in a statement.

25 percent of sales proceeds will be donated to charities including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and The Gonzo Trust, created in memory of Depp’s hero. , Hunter S.Thompson.

Those who buy an NFT from Never Fear Truth, they will have access to Depp’s exclusive community on Discord, a community platform for fans to collaborate on creative projects.

“We decided to release a series of portraits, but in a way that could also give something back. Having the opportunity to greet my fans and support the charities that have been so important to my family is an incredible gift.”

“I hope we can create a new community of friends around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space has just begun.”

Johnny Depp’s NFTs can be purchased at this link.

The post that broke the internet. . . 🔥🔥🔥 Join us over on discord: https://t.co/HAziBRVov9 pic.twitter.com/FmakGchmbK — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) January 26, 2022

