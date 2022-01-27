Johnny Depp launches to sell NFT of intimate pictures of his Hollywood friends

The actor Johnny Depp he has always cultivated different artistic disciplines: he is passionate about music and also paints pictures. Thus, now the well-known Hollywood actor has decided to go one step further in his role as a painter and has launched to sell more than 10,000 NFT extracted from his paintings, which are portraits of friends from the world of acting and also personal heroes of the artist. .

The NFTs are non-fungible tokens, which are unique and verifiable digital assets powered by blockchain technology.. The collection that Depp has launched is called ‘Never Fear Truth’. The NFTs that have been put up for sale in this case are developed from original artwork made by Johnny Depp, and have later been animated.

Among the list, there are portraits of Marlon Brando, Heath Ledger, Elizabeth Taylor, Tim Burton, Johnny Depp himself, his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, and also his late dog, Mooh. His style is a mixture of pop art and street art, using very bright colors for his works.

This is what Johnny Depp has said in a statement. “I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who matter most to me, such as my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and thus limited myself. No one should never be limited.”

25% of all sales proceeds will go to charities including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and The Gonzo Trust, created in memory of Hunter S. Thompson, to whom he has also dedicated one of his paintings.

Purchasing one of these NFTs will grant owners access to Johnny’s exclusive community on Discord, an online community for fans to collaborate on creative projects.

