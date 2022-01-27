Johnny Depp got a job after his divorce scandals

The actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Johnny Deephad been going through a very bad economic time, in the midst of a scandalous divorce with actress Amber Heard, accused of mistreatment, and after being fired from the “Fantastic Animals” saga, by Warner, where he played the bad Gellert Grindelwald.

Now the actor has received a job offer from the French filmmaker Maiwennto interpret the King Louis XV of France, known as the well-beloved.

Filming will begin in June at the Palace of Versailles and the actor is said to be shooting in French, as he learned the language while married to Vanessa Paradis.

Louis XV of France was 59 years in the reign, it was the longest of all. Indifferent to politics and with several military defeats, he is remembered by his lovers, among whom was Madame Pompadour, who brought him closer to culture and the arts.

Deep’s latest post on his networks shows him painting a sign that says: Never fear the future. But there is nothing about how to be. Without a doubt, the character he will have to play will be among his challenges to return to the screens.

His fans will be more than grateful, as they made several demonstrations for both Disney and Warner to hire him again, without having much luck.

