John Travolta once turned down a role that earned Denzel Washington an Oscar nomination because he thought it was ‘dumb’

John Travolta has built a respectable career for himself over the years. The actor has been immortalized starring in iconic films such as pulp fiction Y Fat. But despite this, there are a couple of roles that Travolta missed out on that ended up benefiting other actors.

One of those roles went to Denzel Washington, who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance.

John Travolta once regretted turning down ‘Chicago’

Turning down roles that garnered critical acclaim from other actors is not new for John Travolta. The star has admitted to quite a few mistakes when it comes to turning down quality characters. As some know, he was once sought after for the role of Forrest Gump, a character that earned Tom Hanks an Oscar.

MTV News once asked Travolta if he regretted letting these kinds of roles slip by.

“No, because if I didn’t do something that Tom Hanks did, I did something else just as interesting or funny. Or if I didn’t do something Richard Gere did, I did something just as well. But I feel good with some that I left because other careers were created, “he replied.

The mention of Richard Gere was in reference to the film. chicago, a project that also enjoyed praise and praise. Travolta was at one point up for a spot in the movie that later went to Gere after he turned it down. However, the actor wished he had looked chicago a little more than he did.

“Probably the one I didn’t explore enough is chicago. Harvey Weinstein offered it to me three times,” Travolta told Entertainment Tonight (via Hollywood). “I never met the director (Rob Marshall), because I thought the play was about a group of women who hated men. And I like women who like men. I already have the two biggest musicals ever, it would have been fun to have the first three.”

Why did John Travolta walk away from Denzel Washington’s ‘Flight’?

John Travolta ended up turning down another famous role in Flight. The 2012 film was directed by Denzel Washington, and the character earned the actor his fourth Oscar nomination. Prior to this, Washington had not been nominated for an Oscar for best actor since Training Day, which came out 11 years before Flight.

But Washington may have Travolta to thank for the role. Speaking at a British Film Institute in London, Travolta revealed that there were many things he enjoyed about Of flight text.

“The funny thing is that it was written for me. But it still wasn’t written well enough: the plane stuff, not the character. I loved that he was an alcoholic and I loved his trip so much,” Travolta said, according to Express.

However, the cons of Flight eventually outperformed the pros.

“But the plane thing was silly, from my perspective. Flying upside down is too much. I just wanted those parts to be redone,” he explained. “I asked the writer, ‘Didn’t you ask a professional or someone who knows something?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t want any interference, I just wanted the script to be finished.’ To hell with those things!’”

Denzel Washington gave up alcohol for ‘Flight’

When Denzel Washington got the part, he was so committed to the role that he made certain sacrifices for the performance. One of those sacrifices involved the two-time Oscar winner giving up drinking.

“We’ve all tied one,” Washington once told The Hollywood Reporter. “But if I had been drinking while filming, it would be more difficult to maintain discipline, only to get up in the morning. You’re a little more hungover, more curmudgeonly. I knew this was an excellent opportunity and a very good story. So it was something I wanted to do well.”

