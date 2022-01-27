Joe Biden insulted a Fox News reporter

Possibly unaware that the microphone was on, US President Joe Biden muttered the insult to a reporter who asked him a question: “What a stupid son of a bitch,” amid an uproar at the end of a House roundtable discussion. White.

As the reporters left the room, a journalist from Fox News, the favorite channel of conservatives and one of the favorites of former Republican President Donald Trump, asked him if he thought inflation could be a political handicap. Biden, in a low voice and without getting up, began by saying with irony: “It is a great advantage. More inflation.

This slip is a new sign of the nervousness of the 79-year-old Democrat, who faces a low popularity rating among the public opinion and tries to fuel the presidency. Inflation, at a level not seen in 40 years, is hitting Americans hard with less than 10 months to go before the mid-term elections, which promise to be difficult for Democrats.

The outburst of tone this Monday contrasts with the customary affability of this president who has promised to reconcile the United States and usually avoids the excessive language of Donald Trump. Joe Biden was immediately bombarded with criticism from Republicans.

“So presidential,” conservative Congressman Josh Hawley sarcastically tweeted, as some of his colleagues wryly replayed old calls for Biden moderation. Known for the incisive tone of his questions, the insulted journalist, Peter Doocy, took it with humor.

“No one has yet verified the truth of his words,” he said on his channel minutes later. Doocy said later that Biden had called him an hour later and said, “It’s nothing personal, mate.”

Last week, after a very long press conference in which he had promised to get closer to Americans, Joe Biden had already been irritated at one point. “What a stupid question,” he muttered after another Fox News reporter asked him something.

At that press conference, he also made several imprecise comments about Ukraine and the legitimacy of the elections that forced the government to make clarifications. Donald Trump was vilified for his verbal excesses and his tirades against the media. After a scuffle with the Republican billionaire, a CNN reporter was temporarily left without accreditation to the White House.

Joe Biden’s missteps since the presidential campaign have raised questions about his mental fitness. Most of his voters seem to forgive him for his nonsense, they consider him an understanding and authentic person and accuse the media of amplifying the controversies.

Source: AFP.